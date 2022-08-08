Body of swimmer found at Lake Montclair identified

On Saturday, August 6 at 4:22 p.m., officers responded to Dolphin Beach located at 15904 Dolphin Drive in Montclair to investigate a missing swimmer.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 38-year-old man, and two acquaintances, were swimming at the beach when he attempted to climb the dock’s ladder and suddenly went under the water.

The acquaintances and Dolphin Beach lifeguards attempted to locate the victim before contacting the police. Members of the police department’s Marine Unit responded and located the victim later that evening.

The victim was removed from the water and pronounced deceased by awaiting rescue personnel. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death.

At this time, there is no foul play concerning the death. The investigation continues.

The deceased has been identified as Benjamin Alexander SEGURA ARTIGA, 38, of Lorton