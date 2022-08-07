Mendes of the Fredericksburg Fire to compete against against the Mexican National team

Lucas Mendes of the Fredericksburg Fire arena soccer team has been named to the USA567 national team roster for its upcoming exhibition game against the Mexican National Futbol Rapido Team.

The international arena soccer exhibition game will take place on Saturday, August 13, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. This will be the fourth meeting between the teams in Idaho since 2019.

Mendes is the only player from Virginia and will join others from California, Florida, Washington State, and Canada.

Adding to his accolades from the Fire’s inaugural season, Mendes, the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2015, while a senior at Washington-Lee High School (now Washington-Liberty) after previously playing in D.C. United Academy system is the first player in franchise history to earn this honor.

Mendes will join a company as the only Major Arena Soccer League player named to the roster not from the professional league’s top division. The Fire plays in MASL3, the third tier of the nationally-played league. The fancy-footed striker concluded the Fire’s 2021-22 MASL3 season with 16 goals and eight assists in just seven games.

The forward looks to carry over that same energy on the international stage against Mexico’s star-studded roster.

“I’m humbled and excited,” he said. “This is an amazing opportunity, and I hope to bring back a few tricks to the Fire for year two.”

Click Here for the USA567 full release, which includes the full roster.

Fredericksburg Fire is a professional arena soccer team founded in 2020 and based in Fredericksburg. The Fire competes in Major Arena Soccer League 3, playing its home games at Fredericksburg Field House. To find out more about the Fire, visit our website at fxbgfirefc.com.