News 80 sickened, 8 taken to hospital during Stafford schools convocation, largest ever at FredNats stadium By Uriah Kiser Published August 6, 2022 at 9:21AM | Updated August 6, 2022 at 4:06PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Crime #FredNats #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools