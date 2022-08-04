New website beckons tourists to visit Manassas

The City of Manassas launched a new tourism website.

Using the existing visitmanassas.org URL once held by Historic Manassas Inc., the redesigned website shines a spotlight on the experiential opportunities in the community. The new website features stories about the city’s antebellum architecture, the band “Manassas” featuring Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, and Liberia Plantation.

The website for Historic Manasas, Inc. is now historicmanassas.org.

Nearly 500,000 people visit Manassas yearly for parades, fairs, festivals, and farmers’ markets. Thousands more come to stroll around, visit venues, shop, and for drinks and a meal.

The website features a rotating calendar of events, links to popular attractions, venues, and businesses.

“Tourism is vital to the economy, and our unique, locally owned shops and restaurants depend on visitors,” says Economic Development Director Patrick Small. “The City has spent the past decade working to revitalize Historic Downtown, acquire and renovate historic sites and parks, and attract small businesses. We have created a special place for residents and visitors alike. Our new website highlights that.”

In 2023, the city will celebrate its 150th anniversary.