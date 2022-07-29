Landfill, compost facility add clothing collection bins

The Prince William County Landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility now have clothing, shoes, and textiles donation bins in the convenience center area.

The donation bins are accessible during the facilities’ normal hours of operation.

The landfill and compost facility are located at 14811 Dumfries Road at Independent Hill, and 13000 Balls Ford Road near Manassas, respectively.

The revitalized program is a partnership with ReClothing, LLC dba Helpsy, which has been in business for more than 15 years. It is the largest textile collection company in the Northeast. It operates in 11 states, including South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

According to the Helpsy website, 85% of clothes are placed in the trash. However, 95% of all clothing, shoes, and other textiles can be given a second life. Fifty percent are reusable, while 45% are recyclable. In fact, 10% of our landfills are textiles.

That’s 81 pounds per person per year, the site states. Donation bins at the convenience centers are a great way to extend the landfill’s life. This partnership also generates revenue for the county, supports a charitable cause, and helps the environment.

Residents can put a variety of items in the bins. Anything that someone can wear, sleep in or dry off with can be donated–clothing, footwear, linens. In addition, apparel accessories, luggage, and stuffed animals can also be donated. A complete list is available on the Solid Waste Division Reduce and Reuse webpage.

Additional information about donation options and reuse alternatives in the community and other Solid Waste Division programs are available atpwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.