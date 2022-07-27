FredNats, Red Sox to play doubleheader today

The Tuesday night game between the FredNats and Salem Red Sox was suspended in the bottom of the 5th inning due to inclement weather.

The two teams will finish the game in its entirety tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled today at 5:05 p.m. and then will play a seven-inning game 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Salem leads 5-0 in the 5th inning.

Fans who had tickets to tonight’s game can exchange them for any future FredNat regular season home game, including tomorrow’s doubleheader.