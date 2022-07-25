Carl Lewis Community Center in Stafford County catches fire

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to put out a fire which occurred at the Carl Lewis Community Center at 154 Telegraph Road in North Stafford.

The department’s Public Information Officer Katie Brady reported that the department received a call at 3:35 p.m. regarding the blaze. Units arrived to the scene four minutes later and dealt with heavy fire coming from the community center.

Brady also reported that there were no injuries and the fire was brought under control 20 minutes after the call was made.

The Carl Lewis Field and Community Center is located about a half-mile from Route 1 and is frequently used for parties and wedding receptions. The center also has a field used for soccer games.

The cause of the community center fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.