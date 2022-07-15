Monday: Free chicken at Nando’s PERi-PERi 3 to 6 p.m.

Nando’s PERi-PERi will give out free flame-grilled chicken and chips Monday, July 18, from 3 to 6 p..m at all US locations to celebrate Mandela Day, honoring the restaurant’s South African heritage.

To receive Nando’s signature meal–a quarter of chicken and fries –on the house, the brand is encouraging customers to donate new school supplies at Nando’s to support underserved local children and schools.

Nando’s PERi-PERi has locations at 15001 Potomac Town Place, near Wegmans in Woodbridge, and at 14030 Promenade Commons, near the Regal Virginia Gateway theater in Gainesville.

“Mandela Day holds a special place in our hearts, and we hope that Nando’s fans everywhere will embrace this iconic day of giving,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Nando’s Chief Brand Officer. “So swing by and enjoy some delicious PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken and chips on the house, and please make a donation of school supplies for underserved children in our communities.”

To commemorate anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, select Nando’s restaurants will each donate 67 meals to local charitable organizations — a nod to Mandela’s 67-year-long fight for social justice. In addition, all Nando’s across the US (that’s DC, Virginia, Maryland, and the Chicago area) will collect school supplies and donations Monday and pass them along to area non-profit organizations. For more information, please visit:

Born on July 18, 1918, Nelson Mandela changed South Africa and the world as he fought for equality and an end to apartheid. He served as the country’s first president from 1994 to 1999.