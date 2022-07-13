News Residents demand Wheeler’s resignation following data center stock dump, call FBI By Uriah Kiser Published July 13, 2022 at 4:20PM | Updated July 25, 2022 at 3:14PM Chris Griffin, 38, a business owner and lifelong Prince William County resident calls on Board Chair At-large Ann Wheeler to resign. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Gainesville #Haymarket #Locals Only #News #Wheeler #Woodbridge