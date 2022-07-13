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Residents demand Wheeler’s resignation following data center stock dump, call FBI

By Uriah Kiser
Chris Griffin, 38, a business owner and lifelong Prince William County resident calls on Board Chair At-large Ann Wheeler to resign. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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