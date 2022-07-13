Landfill extends weekend hours in wake of GFL decision

The landfill in Stafford County will be open an hour earlier on weekends to accommodate additional traffic.

The move comes as the Rappahannock regional waste organization, called the R-Board, allowed customers will GFL trash hauling service to drop off their trash for free until July 24.

GFL customers in recent months have been plagued by trash piling up at their homes due to nonservice by the company. We’ve been following the story, and our members can read our coverage and learn about what’s been done to try to rectify the situation.

The landfill, at 489 Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford County, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Until July 4, the landfill will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here’s a link to a Facebook post about the extended hours on the board’s page.