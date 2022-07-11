Breaking News BREAKING: Residents push to recall Chair Ann Wheeler following data center stock dump By Uriah Kiser Published July 11, 2022 at 7:44PM | Updated July 25, 2022 at 3:14PM Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Ann Wheeler. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Manassas National Battlefield #News #Wheeler