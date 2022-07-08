Wednesday: Blood drive at Helix Electric near Manassas

On Wednesday, July 13, Helix Electric will hold its third annual blood drive.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 9555 Discovery Boulevard near Manassas. Inova Blood Doner Services will be set up in the office’s conference room.

Appointments may be booked online.

Helix Electric tells us:

We started this event three years ago to benefit our Superintendent, Jim Culver, who passed away from Covid19 in 2020. We wanted to do something to help our community and to show our respect for Jim.

In the past three years, our organization has grown and Helix Helping Hands is now part of Helix Electric nationwide. We have offices in Dallas, Reno, San Diego, Hawaii and Sacramento all holding blood drives. We also organized a food drive in November, visited nursing homes with the ‘Letters Against Isolation’ program, donated art and play therapy supplies to Youth For Tomorrow, hold a clothing drive every February and much more! It all started with our very first blood drive and the chance to honor Jim’s memory.

We have some state senators and city council members joining us, a big barbeque planned and raffle prizes for all donors.