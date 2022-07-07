Workhouse announces band change for rescheduled fireworks show



A change in a fireworks show prompted by last weekend’s stormy weather forecast has brought some additional last-minute changes at the Workhouse Arts Center.

Blues musician Bobby BlackHat and his band will replace Mark G. Meadows, a Stevie Wonder tribute band, who had been scheduled to perform during the show slated for Saturday, July 2. The fireworks show is rescheduled for Sunday, July 10. Meadows was unable to make the rain-date performance.

Tickets to the event start at $20 per car. Those who walk to the event, or take a taxi may attend free.

Ticketholders for July 2, 2022, have automatically been moved to July 10, 2022. If you have questions or concerns, or your party is unable to attend the rain date, please send an email to [email protected].

Here’s the schedule:

5 pm – VIP Access

6 pm – General Admission Access

7:30 pm – Bobby BlackHat

Dusk – FireWorks Show

Food Trucks:

Bites by Sam

Two Smooth Dudes

Roaming Coyote LLC

Himalayan Soul Foods

Talk of The Mountain Seafood

Anitas Frozen Cotton Candy

Paradise Ice Cream Inc.

Uncle Kebba’s Lemonade

Ticketholders for July 2, 2022, have automatically been moved to July 10, 2022. If you have questions or concerns, or your party is unable to attend the rain date, please send an email to [email protected].

The Workhouse Arts Center sits at 9601 Ox Road in Lorton.