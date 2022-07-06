Business Largest Chick-fil-A in Mid-Atlantic region to be built in our area By Potomac Local News Published July 6, 2022 at 4:05PM | Updated July 6, 2022 at 5:34PM The largest Chick-fil-A in the Mid-Atlantic region will be built in Prince William County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #News #Restaurants #Woodbridge