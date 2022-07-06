Fireworks to light up skies over Dumfries

Fireworks will light up the skies over Dumfries this weekend.

The town announced a fireworks show to begin Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 9 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot from Garrison Park, behind the town hall, at 17739 Main Street. According to Mayor Derrick Wood, the show will be seen from nearly anywhere in the 1,500 square-feet town.

Free hot dogs and water will be provided at Garrison Park.

Wood said the fireworks are made possible by Colonial Downs, the group building the 300-room hotel and gaming resort on top of the Potomac Landfill, which is slated for closure.

The Dumfries Town Council approved The Rose in September 2021. Planners said the center should be opened by 2023 and will have nearly 2,000 video slot machines, restaurants, a theater, and a 2,500-space parking garage. About 80 acres of primarily unbuildable land surrounding the hotel and gaming resort would create a park.