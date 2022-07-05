Arts Alive! seeks artists, vendors for festival at the Hylton

An annual arts festival in Manassas needs artists and performers.

Arts Alive!, is a family-friendly arts festival co-produced by the Prince William County Arts Council through the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the Hylton Performing Arts Center and scheduled for Sunday, September 11, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, 10960 George Mason Circle.

Applications are due by Friday, July 15.

This festival features multiple stages of performers inside and outside the building, hands-on activities for kids and adults, art exhibitions, crafts, and food vendors. Attendance before the coronavirus pandemic topped 2,500 people.

This is a free event though artists and vendors may sell their work.

Performers may request space on indoor and outdoor stages and have 20-minute performance spots. Technical support on the performance stages is provided.

Exhibitors and vendors will also be set up both indoors and out. Exhibitors wishing to sell items should also fill out the vendor application.

The online application is available at pwcartscouncil.org. For questions, contact Susan Landess, Sales and Community Relations Manager, Hylton Performing Arts Center, [email protected] or 703-993-9344.