U.S. Navy Band Cruisers to perform at Marine Corps Museum summer concert series

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers will perform at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The band will perform on Thursday, June 30, as part of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s annual summer concert series, composed of eight of the Navy’s most dynamic performers. The Cruisers, formed in 1999, take their name and inspiration from the Navy’s most adaptable and multipurpose ship, the cruiser. The band lives up to its versatile namesake, playing musical genres from jazz to rhythm & blues, classic rock to pop, and their original material as well.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to the performance. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, and the store will remain open until the concert begins at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Tun Tavern restaurant will also have extended hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free for all summer concert performances. The concert will be held outdoors on the Museum’s entry plaza.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, at Quantico.

Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds.

The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration, and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. Having secured the necessary funding for the complete construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center, at Quantico, the Foundation’s current primary mission is to vigorously seek financial support to provide continued leadership, strategic direction, and financial oversight in supporting and expanding programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls.