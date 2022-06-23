News AG calls for tougher rules for THC edibles after infants sickened in Stafford By Potomac Local News Published June 23, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated June 27, 2022 at 9:20PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) speaks with ACTS CEO Steven Liga at a community food pantry in Dumfries. [Uriah Kiser/PotomacLocal.com] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #News