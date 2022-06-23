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AG calls for tougher rules for THC edibles after infants sickened in Stafford

By Potomac Local News
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) speaks with ACTS CEO Steven Liga at a community food pantry in Dumfries. [Uriah Kiser/PotomacLocal.com]

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