Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce touts fashion show event as success

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce announced the success of their fashion show which was part of their Network of Enterprising Women program. The fashion show was held on Thursday, June 9 at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery, at 1 Bowman Drive in Fredericksburg, and attracted over 100 attendees and 22 models.
Proceeds from the show went to benefit Empowerhouse, a local non-profit dedicated to the cause of stopping domestic violence.
Clothing and accessories from local Fredericksburg stores and boutiques along with donated raffle prizes helped to raise over $2500.00 for Empowerhouse. Raffles prizes included three hand-stitched leather bags donated from the Whelan Collection.
Participating Stores included Rappahannock Goodwill, Versona, Monkee’s, Heather’s, River Rock Outfitters, Adrian Soriano, Ava Laurenne, Lady Legacy, Macy’s, Joseph A. Banks, Fredericksburg Country Club, and Lok Fashion School.
Here’s who wore what:
- Tricia Hoagland – Versona – (Whelan bag)
- Rita Witte- RGI
- Brosnan Rogers – Macy’s
- Laura Pate Rodier- Willow
- Stephen Kingsley- Jos A Banks
- Kristal King – Glam Room Designs
- Leigh Snyder – Monkee’s
- Denise Develin – Heather’s
- Anastasia Witte – Macy’s
- Kelly Roth – Lady Legacy
- Natalie Henley – Macy’s
- Caroline Rodier – Willow – (Whelan bag)
- Peyton Rabe – Design by Peyton
- Carley Walker – Macy’s
- Paul Milde – Jos A Banks
- Natalie Henley – RGI
- Philip Pierce – FCC –
- Ginni & Ava – Monkee’s
- David Fraser – River Rock Outfitters
- LoK Fashion Institute:
- Rita Cole – LoK
- Nikki – LoK –
- Sabrina Engold – LoK
- Josephine Martinez – LoK
- Marie King – LoK
- Andre Soriano – Couture Designer
- Caroline Rodier
- Morgan Leimbach
- Robin Longley Ava Laurenne Bride