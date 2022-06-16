Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce touts fashion show event as success

The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce announced the success of their fashion show which was part of their Network of Enterprising Women program. The fashion show was held on Thursday, June 9 at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery, at 1 Bowman Drive in Fredericksburg, and attracted over 100 attendees and 22 models.

Proceeds from the show went to benefit Empowerhouse, a local non-profit dedicated to the cause of stopping domestic violence.

Clothing and accessories from local Fredericksburg stores and boutiques along with donated raffle prizes helped to raise over $2500.00 for Empowerhouse. Raffles prizes included three hand-stitched leather bags donated from the Whelan Collection.

Participating Stores included Rappahannock Goodwill, Versona, Monkee’s, Heather’s, River Rock Outfitters, Adrian Soriano, Ava Laurenne, Lady Legacy, Macy’s, Joseph A. Banks, Fredericksburg Country Club, and Lok Fashion School.

Here’s who wore what: