Publisher’s Notes: Politics killed the Washington Commanders deal

A new Commanders football stadium in Virginia seemed like a sure thing last month. Today, a public-private deal to build a stadium and practice facility in the commonwealth is all but dead.

As you know, the Horner Road Commuter Lot in Woodbridge is one of the sites considered for a stadium and practice facility. Some local leaders salivated over the prospect of $24 billion in economic impact for the county, while others fear the crime and traffic a new stadium complex would bring.

This week, State Senators Jeremy McPike (D, Prince William) and Scott Surovell (D, Fairfax) said a bill to create a stadium authority is all but dead due to comments from Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on Wednesday, when he referred to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 as a “dust-up.”

This morning, I spoke with State Senator Bryce Reeves (R, Spotsylvania) who said politics has entered the bid to bring the NFL team to Virginia. But there’s also the economic realities, too, added Reeves.

“It is in the best interest of taxpayers, and does it make the best sense,” asked Reeves. “Dan Snyder [Commanders team owner] just purchased one of the most expensive mansions in Virginia on the Potomac River, and poeple see that and wonder if the team is doing well, why does it need taxpayer support?”

In other community news:

Torch run: The Special Olympics Torch Run passed through Prince William and Stafford counties in the past 24 hours on its way to Richmond. Torch runs are taking place June 5-10, covering 5,100 miles for 51 athletes competing this week in Orlando at the 2022 USA Games.

FBI Academy graduate: Manassas Park Police Captain Frank Winston graduated in the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy. He spent 10 weeks in Quantico, Virginia at the FBI Academy where the training focused on graduate-level academics, and physical fitness. [Manasass Park Police/Facebook]

Balls and strikes: A growing shortage of referees is impacting these recreation leagues, and the City is in need of more sports officials to referee in every sport. [Fredericksburg City Gov’t]

Extended lane closure: Drivers should expect possible delays on I-66 East due to an extended closure of the left lane between Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville beginning on or about Tuesday, June 14. This section of eastbound I-66 will be reduced to three travel lanes, with the left lane (HOV lane) closed around-the-clock, for approximately six days. [VDOT]