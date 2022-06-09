Prince William County

May was a violent month in Prince William County when four people were shot and killed. Over the past few weeks, many people asked me, “When is the police chief going to comment on the recent violence.”

This week, he did. Police Chief Peter Newsham briefed the Board of County Supervisors on the recent crime wave, including an update on a 9-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet at, according to Newsham, may suffer repercussions for the rest of her life.

Read our story: Prince William crime wave update: Girl, 9, shot, to suffer ‘injuries that may last a lifetime’

Stafford County

In Stafford County, it seems like we’ve been writing about parking problems at the Historic Port of Falmouth for years. The popular swimming hole on the Rappahannock River draws thousands from around the region to its beach each summer, creating parking issues and taxing first responders who are often called to rescue people who become stranded on river rocks or go missing in the water.

Next month, out-of-towners will pay the park a $25 entrance fee. Read our story on the county Board of Supervisors’ decision to charge the fee: Non-Stafford County residents to be slapped with $25 parking fee at popular park

In other community news:

At capacity: A new report estimates that Prince William County could run out of space to meet the demand for the data center industry by 2035. [Insidenova.com]

Music on library steps: Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s 37th Annual Music on the Steps series will be presented on the front steps of Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg. [Central Rappahannock Regional Library]