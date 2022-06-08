SAVE 20% on a new membership to our news community

There are few things better than the sense of belonging you feel when you’re a part of a community.
Our community here at Potomac Local News is made up of curious individuals who care about what’s happening around them.
- From new businesses and restaurants to what’s happening in the local schools.
Now, for less than what you’d pay for lunch at your favorite fast-food restaurant, you can dive deeper into our community by becoming a Potomac Local News Member for only $8 per month,
$120 $96 — a 20% savings!
- Get the information you need to stay up-to-date and help make your neighborhood a better place to live.
- Click here now to join and automatically get the discount!
- Thank you.
We work hard to bring you the news the others aren’t covering because we believe you deserve a fuller spectrum of local information.
Thank you to our current members who make possible our original reporting!
- CLICK HERE to a full list of original stories that impact your life, property, child’s school, and more!