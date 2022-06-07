Workhouse Arts to celebrate 1980s cult movie Xanadu

The Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc. is holding a special opening reception for its Kissed by a Muse exhibit.

The exhibit will feature artwork by Virginia-based painter John Hartt and mixed-media artist Cheryl Neway which celebrates the main themes and draws inspiration from Xanadu (based on the Universal film, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar). The works will include contemporary costuming, fanciful paintings of enigmatic characters, and bright discothèque colors.

“The themes of Xanadu are simple and universal: Love, Creativity, and most importantly, roller disco”, says Liz Colandene, Performing Arts Coordinator at the Workhouse Arts Center. “Neway and Hartt are celebrating these themes in their exhibition Kissed by a Muse. As an arts center, it’s important that we are collaborating between art forms. The performing arts department is incredibly pleased to be the inspiration for a visual art exhibition.”

The event will be held at the arts center’s McGuire-Woods Gallery located at 9518 Workhouse Way, Building W16 in Lorton from 5 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, June 11. The event will provide music featuring music by DJ Infidel. A $10 donation is suggested.

All attendees are required to wear masks due to coronavirus protocols.