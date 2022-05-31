Quantico honors fallen at events on base on Memorial Day 2022

Quantico Marine Corps Base honored the fallen on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022.

Base Commander Col. Michael L. Brooks attended a ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery. Later in the afternoon, the Quantico Marine Corps Band played a concert at the entrance to the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

As of 2016, Quantico is home to over 28,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel. The base offers support to more than 30 federal agencies for training exercises year-round. MCB Quantico also has a significant economic impact on the area, adding $4.9 billion to the local economy.