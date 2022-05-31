Madonna House update: Phased return to 46 fire-damaged apartments planned

Following a massive fire at the Madonna House at Belmont senior apartments on May 16, Fredericksburg officials said 25 units would require several months of renovations before being reoccupied.

The City’s Fire Marshals and Building Inspectors have been assisting the Madonna House Property Management with plans for a phased reopening of the 46 other less damaged apartments to expedite plans and return residents to these 46 apartments as soon as possible.

According to city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu, the property management firm at Madonna House has committed to returning 100% of the displaced residents to their apartments if they so desire.

Multiple residents continue to be temporarily housed at nearby Clarion Hotel & Suites and Sleep Inn. City leaders say they are thankful to the hotels for “their above and beyond level of incredible support by providing shelter to the displaced residents as well as on-site workspaces for City staff and supporting organizations. The hospitality and helpfulness of the Clarion hotel staff, especially to the displaced residents, has been truly exceptional.”

The Madonna House senior apartment community residents are older adults living on a fixed income. Many displaced residents have lost all of their belongings – and fundraising efforts are ongoing.

Fredericksburg Social Services has received $540 in gift cards to date and will continue to accept gift cards in any amount. Gift cards may be delivered to the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services during business hours, 608 Jackson St., Ste. 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Please note that our DSS cannot accept cash or donated goods at this time. For more information about donating, please call 540-372-1032.

Healthy Generations Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging has set up a Go Fund Me called “Help for Fire Displaced Madonna House Residents.” All funds from this campaign will help with expenses and any other needs that the displaced older adults may have.