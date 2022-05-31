FredNats shut out in Fayetteville opener

By Eric Bach

Fredericksburg Nationals

Jeremy De La Rosa had a pair of hits and Bryan Caceres pitched five solid innings, but the FredNats gave up six runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings to fall 9-0 in the series opener at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.

The FredNats threatened a few times early, leaving men on base in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings. Fayetteville scored single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings to lead 2-0 and the door was wide open for the FredNats, but they were unable to get on the board to put the pressure on. Caceres stranded a total of six runners on base and did not walk a man, but he takes the loss and falls to 3-3 on the season.

Rhett Kouba was excellent for the Woodpeckers out of the bullpen, pitching four innings, giving up just two hits – both to De La Rosa – and he struck out eight. The FredNats struck out a total of 14 times in the game.

Fredericksburg will try to bounce back tomorrow when they send 2018 first-round pick Mason Denaburg to the hill for his second start of the season. 7:05 first pitch at Segra Stadium.