Strasburg throws 5 no-hit innings, FredNats beat Salem to split series

By Eric Bach

Fredericksburg Nationals

Stephen Strasburg pitched five no-hit innings and faced one over the minimum in his second rehab start, Sammy Infante and Leandro Emiliani both hit two home runs, and the FredNats beat the Salem Red Sox 7-4 on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in front of over 5,600 fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to split the series with Salem.

Strasburg had six strikeouts and just one walk in five no-hit innings. He threw 58 pitches and 38 strikes, and was very sharp in his second rehab stint in Fredericksburg this week.

Neither team had a hit until the bottom of the 4th inning when Infante hit his league-leading 11th homer of the year, a two-run shot that scored Branden Boissiere.

Salem scored a run in the 6th to make it 2-1, and then after a double by Brady House, Leandro Emiliani took a hanging breaking ball to right field for his sixth of the year to make it 4-1.

Boissiere singled, and then Infante came up again in the 6th and blasted his 12th homer over the left-field fence to push the lead to 6-1. Sunday was Infante’s second multi-homer game of the season.

Emiliani hit his second of the day in the 7th, a solo blast for the 7th run of the game for the FredNats, which was plenty enough to win comfortably 7-4.

After dropping the first two of the series to Salem, the FredNats win three out of the last four in the series to earn a split. Fredericksburg will now head to Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. for a six-game set with the Woodpeckers starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.