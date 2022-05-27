Memorial Day 2022: Government office closures

Published May 27, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated May 27, 2022 at 9:22AM

Prince Wiliam County

All Prince William County Government buildings, courts and libraries will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Dale City, Dumfries, Independent Hill, Lake Ridge, Nokesville neighborhood libraries will also close Saturday, May 28.

The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Stafford County

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022, for the Memorial Day holiday. Both locations of the residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m

Manassas city

All Manassas City Government offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on May 30.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, will be a regular trash service day for all City of Manassas customers.

American Disposal will be picking up Yard Waste on the holiday, Monday, May 30, 2022.

Customers should put yard waste out Sunday night or by 6 a.m. Monday morning to ensure collection.

Fredericksburg city

Fredericksburg City Government Offices will be closed on Monday, May 30. Fredericksburg

Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m – 4:30 pm on May 30.

Manassas Park city