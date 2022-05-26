Shots fired on 7th Regiment: Manassas police seek suspects

On May 24, at 9 p.m. Manassas City Police responded to the 10300 block of 7th Regiment Drive for a report of a group fighting in the parking lot.

As officers responded, several callers reported hearing gunshots. The group fled the area as the officers arrived on the scene.

No one was injured.

Two parked vehicles were damaged by gunfire, and a slug was also recovered inside two nearby apartments. One of the people shooting was described by a witness as a dark-skinned male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police treat this incident as an active investigation and are currently following up on all leads.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call 703-257-8000 or 703-257-8092.

Meanwhile, on May 22, 2022, Manassas City Police responded to the 10200 block of Fountain Cir., in the City of Manassas, for a report of a knife-wielding man inside a home.

After the people inside fled, the suspect exited the house, posing a potential threat to bystanders. Due to the possible threat posed to the community, officers fired a bean bag projectile and disarmed the suspect, and took him into custody without incident.

Juan Leiva-Campos, 43, of Manassas, is charged with disorderly conduct. His court date is pending.