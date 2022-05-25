GIRL, 9, SHOT IN WOODBRIDGE: Child remains in critical condition

Published May 25, 2022 at 9:54AM | Updated May 25, 2022 at 10:14AM

On May 24 at 6:41 p.m, officers responded to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace, just off Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge, to investigate a shooting.

Police found a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound and utilized trauma kits to administer first aid until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. The investigation revealed that a group of males, possibly juveniles, were walking in the area when one of them fired multiple rounds.

Detectives have initially determined that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting. The rounds also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home. No additional victims or property damage were reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. The suspects were described as teenage black males wearing dark clothing. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.