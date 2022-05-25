Critical Newborn Care: Stafford Hospital expands to Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Stafford Hospital expanded its level of newborn care.

The hospital’s Family Birthing Center is now a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Prior to the expansion, Stafford Hospital offered specialized care for babies born at 34 weeks or later in their Intermediate Level II Nursery but can now care for babies born 33 weeks or later.

Babies are full term if they are born 37 weeks or later. Babies born sooner (preterm 37 weeks) may not be fully developed, and they often have increased risks of infection, breathing problems, feeding difficulties, jaundice, etc.,” said Dr. Allison Markowsky, Medical Director, Children’s National Pediatric Hospitalist Program at Mary Washington Healthcare. “Every day matters for development, so each day or week a baby is born early, it increases the risk they may need additional help or support after birth.”

Now, the hospital is moving down to 33 weeks, with the eventual plan to go down to 32 weeks. Additional staffing, education, and equipment obtained for the expansion will help support all babies in the NICU, but especially the higher-risk preterm newborns, the hospital tells Potomac Local News.

Stafford Hospital’s Level II NICU consists of six beds and will continue to provide care for babies born early, have lower than average birth weight, feeding difficulties, infections, or mild breathing problems. For 2020 and 2021, the hospital had 125 admissions to the NICU.

“We expect this number to increase with the expansion,” added Markowsky.

Currently, the average length of stay is about five days. As the hospital starts caring for younger infants, the length of stays will likely increase. For preterm infants, some may need to stay until they reach closer to full term/their original due date.

The NICU is staffed by board-certified physicians in partnership with Children’s National Hospital. The pediatric hospitalists are on site 24 hours a day and consult with neonatologists at Mary Washington Hospital’s Level III NICU in Fredericksburg.

For babies who need a higher level of care, the MWH Neonatal Transport team provides transportation to the Level III NICU at Mary Washington Hospital. Babies needing Level IV care will be transported to Children’s National by their team.