NAACP pushes minorities to get coronavirus vaccine

The Fredericksburg Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced at a press conference that it would join a coalition to advance statewide increases in testing and vaccinations for the coronavirus.

This organization, known as the Virginia Safe and Healthy Communities Coalition, used the conference held at Shiloh Baptist Church to announce the COVID-19 Mobile Public Health Education Unit launch. The unit will promote vaccine clinics, testing sites, and recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control, such as wearing masks and washing hands statewide.

The coalition’s message will be mainly aimed at African-American communities in the commonwealth who may not have taken the vaccine or any precautions against the coronavirus.

“There are many reasons that people have chosen not to get vaccinated, including and not limited to: Fear of needles, fear of the vaccine, fear of the unknown, belief that the pandemic is over, lack of information, misinformation, mixed messages, and confusion are all reasons that people in the African American community and elsewhere have yet to get vaccinated or boosted. Our goal is to communicate the continued very real threat and urgency of the moment, offer reassurance and encouragement, relevant updates and clarity about what Virginians news to do at this moment,” said Reverend Kobi, Little President of Community Partnerships for Public Health International.

The Fredericksburg NAACP and the Community Partnerships for Public Health International are joined in the coalition by religious organizations such as Shiloh Baptist Church, Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, and First African Baptist Church of Richmond.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the region. In Prince William County, about 192 cases were reported over the past seven days, while an average of 72 cases were reported in Stafford County over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations remain low, with only 106 people in Northern Virginia admitted to a hospital with coronavirus symptoms and 14 in an ICU, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.