Madonna House blaze: Businesses, residents help 34 displaced seniors

Published May 23, 2022 at 11:44AM | Updated May 23, 2022 at 1:36PM

Some people lost everything when a fire ripped through Madonna House at Belmont.

There were 34 individuals from the senior apartment complex in Fredericksburg that were displaced and relocated on May 17 to the Clarion Choice Hotel in Central Park, Fredericksburg. Since then, the Fredericksburg Department of Social Services (DSS) has been on-site at the Clarion and working with many religious and community partner organizations to find alternative housing plans.

Those organizations include, but are not limited to, the Continuum of Care, Micah Ministries, Healthy Generations, and the American Red Cross.

At the fire, 60 were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station on Route 1, which opened its doors as a temporary shelter during the incident. Most of the residents could return to their apartments later that evening or go to stay with family.

Businesses and residents donated food and shelter, notably Best Western Fredericksburg, Wegmans, Chick-Fil-A, Wawa, and Juan More Taco.

The current status of displaced residents is: 23 individuals will be re-housed with family, 1 was hospitalized (non-fire related), 24 residents re-housed or appropriately sheltered, and 10 will continue their work with the DSS and Continuum of Care team to find permanent living arrangements.

Many of the displaced residents have lost all of their belongings. Members of our community who wish to help may do so by donating gift cards in any amount. Gift cards may be delivered during business hours to Fredericksburg Department of Social Services, 608 Jackson St., Ste. 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The city cannot accept cash or donated goods.

The city has not said what caused the blaze.