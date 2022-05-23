I-95 debris removal complete; Work continues on side roads after Jan. 3 storm

Clean-up continues following a crippling snowstorm that hit our region on January 3, closing a portion of Interstate 95 between Dumfries and Kings Dominion.

Debris clean-up along Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area is complete. Now, crews may concentrate on debris removal along primary and secondary roads in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

Since the storm, more than 1.1 million cubic yards of tree debris have been gathered, representing more than 21,000 truck loads. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimates around 1.5 million cubic yards of debris will be collected by the cleanup operation in Fredericksburg District, which is expected to continue into July.

Around a dozen crews gather debris across the four affected counties within the state right-of-way. Debris has been identified along more than 840 secondary roads in Caroline, King George, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties.

Crews are visiting roads that carry the heaviest traffic first, in most instances. Crews have prioritized debris removal along I-95, primary routes, and priority secondary routes.

Motorists can report a hazard on a state-maintained road, such as debris blocking a road or a travel lane, by calling VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The January 3 storm walloped our region, closing schools for a week, leaving tens of thousands without power, and leaving tens of thousands of drivers on Interstate 95 stranded.