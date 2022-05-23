Erosion damage repaired at Fredericksburg, lanes reopened

The right lane of Interstate 95 southbound in Fredericksburg is fixed.

VDOT crews completed an emergency maintenance repair at milepost 131, near Route 3, to address erosion south of the Rappahannock River bridge.

VDOT had reported that the issues on the lane caused by erosion were considered severe enough to close the lane temporarily.

Six southbound travel lanes are now open on I-95 in this area, with new capacity recently added by the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Three southbound travel lanes are open in the local travel lanes between exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County and exit 130. Three southbound travel lanes are available in the through travel lanes between these interchanges.

Potomac Local News reported on the closure of the lane, which occurred on May 9.