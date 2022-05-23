ATV crash: Woman faces DUI charges after passenger flown to hospital

On Saturday, May 21 at 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Marchant Drive, near the Gauntlet Golf Course in Stafford County.

The investigation revealed a woman was operating a Can Am Maverick ATV on the street with three passengers.

While attempting a U-turn in a cul-de-sac, the ATV overturned. Two passengers were ejected, and a third was pinned beneath the vehicle. The pinned passenger was extracted and flown to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other passengers suffered injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Brooke Morrow, 19, is charged with DUI, maiming as a result of DUI, driving after illegally consuming alcohol and underage possession of alcohol.

Morrow was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.