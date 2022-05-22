Strasburg to pitch with FredNats Tuesday

Three-time MLB All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will start Fredericksburg Nationals game against the Salem Red Sox at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday, May 24 as part of a minor league rehab assignment.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Strasburg, the first overall pick of the Nationals in the 2009 draft, missed most of the 2021 season and underwent surgery in July of 2021 to alleviate neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome in his arm.

In 246 Major League games, Strasburg holds a record of 113-61, an ERA of 3.21, and has struck out over 1,700 batters in his career.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, the Fredericksburg Nationals concluded the six-game set at Delmarva with an 11-4 loss on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Leandro Emiliani had two hits, including a home run in the finale.

Brendan Collins (2-1) suffered the loss on the mound for Fredericksburg after allowing six runs (six earned) in the third. Steven Williams had an RBI base hit, and Jacob Young reached base four times. Orlando Ribalta, Pedro Gonzalez and Jack Sinclair all carded scoreless appearances in relief. Ryan Long (1-1) earned the win for Delmarva out of the bullpen.