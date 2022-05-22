Published May 22, 2022 at 8:00AM

Road work leading up to lane closures lifted for Memorial Day

Here’s a look at the highway roadwork in our area in the days leading up to Friday, the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

VDOT announced all lane closures and work zones were lifted for the weekend.

Until then, here’s what’s working in our area.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight lane closures for mobile operation for pavement marker work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for bridge construction for Express Lanes near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure south of the interchange at mile markers 139-138 for express lanes construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight lane closures for mobile operation for pavement marker work.

Express Lanes

Exit 150 (Joplin Road) Prince William County

Monday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Starting at 10 p.m., southbound travelers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the general-purpose lanes at exit 150 (Joplin Road) in Prince William County until 4 a.m. The closure and detour are needed to allow crews to build the future access point to Express Lanes at exit 148 (Quantico).