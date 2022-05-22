In the dark: More than 2,200 without power after storm

About 2,200 Dominion Power customers in Stafford County are without power after a storm.

Those who live on the Widewater Penninsula and in the Holly Corner areas of Stafford County are most affected. The lights should be back on by 4 a.m., according to Dominion.

In Prince William County, about 800 NOVEC customers are in the dark. Across all of Northern Virginia, about 20,000 were in the dark.

Multiple people reported downed trees and power lines after a severe storm moved through the region at about 7 p.m., packing 60 mph winds and hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA and Alexandria VA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cvIq1xhRCK — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 22, 2022

The high temperature at Regan National Airport today reached 96 degrees. The storm brought cooler weather, as temperatures fell into the mid-70s following the storm.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday

A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 30%.