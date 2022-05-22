Awards ceremony: Stafford sheriff’s office honors nearly 40 deputies

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office honored nearly 40 of its members during an awards ceremony Thursday, May 19, at Mount Ararat Baptist Church in North Stafford.

Deputies were honored for incidents that included solving homicides, capturing robbery suspects, using first aid training to save lives, and deescalating volatile situations.

Six of the nearly 40 deputies were honored with a medal of valor. Here’s a full PDF list of the nominees.

The sheriff’s office is led by Sheriff David Decatur, who was elected Sheriff on November 3, 2015, and took office on January 1, 2016.