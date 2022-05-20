On the move: Here’s a list of college graduates from our region

Lateefah Pruden Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Lateefah Pruden of Manassas Park, Virginia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pruden was initiated at George Mason University. Pruden is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff, and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Belmont University announces Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Evan Hawthorne of Bristow, Kevin Bull of Woodbridge, Michaela Dolph of Gainesville, Morgan Pettit of Gainesville, Lillian Waldrop of Manassas. Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students from every state and 33 countries.

Sarah Hickerson of Bristow graduates from Harding University

Sarah Hickerson of Bristow is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7, 2022. Hickerson received a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism & leadership and ministry. Harding University is a private Christian liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.

Area students Graduate from Bridgewater College

Approximately 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from the Class of 2022 received degrees.

Ryan Ashpole of Bristow, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

Hunter Becker of Bristow, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

Valerie Brown of Woodbridge, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in English.

Pablo Fuentes of Woodbridge, Va., graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.

Elysia Gomez of Manassas Park, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in theatre.

Joshua Huffman of Bristow, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

Tyler Lynn of Manassas, Va., graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in biochemistry.

Alexis Mackey of Manassas Park, Va., graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science.

Lauren Pion of Manassas, Va., graduated with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science.

Logan Poff of Stafford, Va., graduated with a bachelor of science in health and exercise science.

Hanna Randolph of Woodbridge, Va., graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

Kollin Sharpes of Gainesville, Va., graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in biochemistry.

Robert Stoss of Woodbridge, Va., graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration.

Danielle Cunningham of Bristow, Va., graduated with a master of arts in digital media strategy.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

SNHU announces Winter 2022 President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

Jonah Moore of Stafford (22554)

Andrew Wepplo of Gainesville (20155)

Kelli Gentempo of Manassas (20111)

Josie Torres of Dumfries (22025)

Stacy Blaise of Woodbridge (22191)

Michele Pope of Manassas (20110)

Ashley Sellman of Woodbridge (22193)

Candice Sample-Smalley of Woodbridge (22193)

Diana Fagala of Stafford (22556)

Suebin Jin of Woodbridge (22191)

Laureen Baddoo of Woodbridge (22191)

Simon Sahilu of Gainesville (20155)

Sean Carmichael of Woodbridge (22192)

Austin Harter of Manassas (20110)

Gina Ray of Woodbridge (22191)

Melissa Lussier of Bristow (20136)

Timothy Mattson of Woodbridge (22193)

Tristan Ray of Woodbridge (22191)

Jennifer Chavez of Stafford (22554)

Tod Belt of Woodbridge (22191)

Cody Bowen of Stafford (22554)

Kayleigh Tykoski of Stafford (22554)

Christine Ortiz of Woodbridge (22193)

Shannon Gressly of Stafford (22556)

Sulochana Pradhan of Woodbridge (22192)

Daniel Dumas of Manassas (20112)

Dylan Radvansky of Woodbridge (22193)

Julia Lehmann of Stafford (22554)

Tahmid Chowdhury of Dumfries (22026)

Hassan Naqvi of Manassas Park (20111)

Susan Mcclanahan of Manassas (20110)

Jacqueline Hernandez Cecilio of Stafford (22556)

Lukas Rau of Stafford (22554)

Kristina Hudson of Stafford (22554)

Angela Dyer of Stafford (22554)

William Young of Stafford (22554)

Sarah Lumpkins of Stafford (22556)

Marcelo Rojas of Woodbridge (22193)

Christopher Ross graduated from the University of Mississippi

Christopher Ross, of Gainesville, VA, is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Ross, who majored in Juris Doctor Law, received a Juris Doctor from the School of Law. The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university.