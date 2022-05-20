$1,000 scholarship awarded after 150 attend Stafford spring student gala

[Photo: Stafford Education Foundation] [Photo: Stafford Education Foundation]

The Stafford Education Foundation hosted the second annual “An Evening with the Stafford Stars” spring gala on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The event showcased fine and performing arts student talent from across Stafford County schools from Pre-K to 12th grade.

Nearly 150 people attended the evening, which featured Ted Schubel of WBQB and WFVA Radio and Scott Mayausky, Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue, as the event’s Masters of Ceremony.

Nine student artists and more than 30 student vocal, dance, monologue, or instrumental performances were featured. Local and state leaders attended the event, including Dr. Thomas Taylor, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools; Susan Randall, Stafford County School Board Vice-Chair; Monica Gary, Stafford County Board of Supervisor; and Tara Durant, Virginia State Delegate.

The evening was concluded with a $1,000 scholarship for any participating student who applied. This year’s recipient was North Stafford High School’s 10th grader, Mayte Vasquez Acosta. SEF Board President Stephanie Johnson, and Board Member, Vernon Green, Jr., presented the scholarship to Ms. Vasquez Acosta for her artworks titled “Soldier Hug” and “JFK”.

The SEF’s mission is to advance education in Stafford County Public Schools through charitable activities that support sound educational programs and practices.