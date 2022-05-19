Published May 19, 2022 at 8:00AM | Updated May 19, 2022 at 8:37AM

Tomorrow: Vint Hill Road to be closed for street work

In western Prince William County tomorrow, Vint Hill Road (Route 215) between Greenwich Road (Route 603) and Burwell Road (Route 604) will be closed, weather permitting, from 9 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to replace a culvert pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via Greenwich Road, Kennedy Road/Fitzwater Drive (Route 652), and Burwell Road back to Vint Hill Road. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are reminded to be cautious when traveling in work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

The street work is about five miles from busy Route 29, near Gainesville.