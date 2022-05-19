News links: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Published May 19, 2022 at 6:30AM | Updated May 19, 2022 at 8:40AM

Baby formula shortage: Prince William County Government releases tips on finding baby formula during the ongoing shortage. [Dumfries Town Government / Twitter]

Shooting victims: A vigil will be held in Downtown Manassas to honor shooting victims from Buffalo, New York, and Laguna Woods, California. [Manassas Park City Government / Twitter]

On stage: Actress Sally Struthers has returned to Riverside Center for the Performing Arts for her seventh engagement at the venue. [Fredericksburg.com]

Mourning the loss: A Triangle family struggles with twin tragedies after losing one family member in a car crash and then another in a fatal shooting less than a week later. [WUSA-TV]