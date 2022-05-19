Laser fire: Blaze linked to engraving device

[Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue] [Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue]

At 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Prince William County fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 18000 block of Crossroads Court in Triangle, near Triangle Elementary School.

Occupants reported their home was on fire. Crews arrived to find a working fire and helped the occupant’s safety. No injuries were reported.

The single-family home sustained moderate damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official.

The American Red Cross responded to help two adults. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was ignition from a laser engraving appliance.