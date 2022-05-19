Congrats: Prince William Fire and Rescue Chief completes federal leadership program

A battalion chief with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue has completed a program offered by a federal emergency management agency.

Battalion Chief Kim Stewart has recently completed the Executive Fire Officer Program offered by the U.S. Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy.

The four-year program is the flagship leadership program of the U.S. Fire Administration and National Fire Academy, designed to provide fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration.

Those perspectives include understanding the need to transform fire and emergency services organizations from being reactive to proactive; an emphasis on leadership development, prevention, and risk-reduction; transforming fire and emergency services organizations to reflect the diversity of communities across the U.S.; and the value of research and its application to the profession; enhance executive-level knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to lead these transformations, conduct research, and engage in lifelong learning.

Stewart has worked for Prince William County since 2003 and holds a Master’s Degree in Emergency Management from the University of Richmond. She currently serves as a Battalion Chief in the Department and is assigned to Operations.