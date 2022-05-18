Published May 18, 2022 at 4:49PM | Updated May 19, 2022 at 12:02AM

Police activity leads to closure of I-95 in Fredericksburg

[Updated: 5:05 p.m.] Interstate 95 is reopened in Fredericksburg.

About an hour ago, police activity forced the closure of all travel lanes of Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.

We’re working on getting more information about what caused the closure. Right now, we’re told police centered their attention on the Cowan Boulevard overpass.

Meanwhile, for drivers, Interstate 95 is northbound and southbound are closed for police activity at the Cowan Boulevard overpass at mile marker 131 in the City of Fredericksburg, located between the Rappahannock River and the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange.

The southbound local lanes appear to be moving.

Northbound I-95 traffic is being detoured at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Route 1 northbound.

Southbound I-95 traffic will be diverted to Route 1 at exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) traffic signal technicians adjust signal timing for additional demand.

Motorists are advised to expect severe travel delays in the Fredericksburg area on Route 1 and the surrounding areas due to the interstate closure and detour.

We’ll continue to update this post as we learn more.