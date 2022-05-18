Opitz crash: 1 dead, 2 others injured at crash near hospital

A Woodbridge man has died after a crash on Opitz Boulevard.

On May 17 at 1:16PM, investigators with Prince William County’s Crash Investigation Unit went to the area of Opitz Boulevard and Telegraph Road in Woodbridge, near Sentara Northern Virignia Medical Center.

Police said the driver of a 2006 GMC Savanna was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Opitz when the vehicle collided with a 2008 Ford E350 that was stopped in a a traffic light.

The force of the collision pushed the Ford E350 into a third vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sienna, that was also stopped at the traffic light. The driver of the GMC Savanna was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries where he is expected to survive.

A passenger in the GMC Savanna was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Ford E350 and Toyota Sienna were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased passenger in the 2006 GMC Savanna was identified as Mitchell SCHAFFER, 62, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2006 GMC Savanna was identified as a 58-year-old man of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2008 Ford E350 was identified as 36-year-old man of Stafford

The driver of the 2012 Toyota Sienna was identified as 41-year-old woman of Fairfax Station

Charges are pending, and an investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.