Nude near Woodbridge HS: Police called for indecent exposure

On Tuesday, May 16 at 4:57 p.m., Prince William County police officers went to investigate an indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in the area of Antietam and Seminole roads, one block from Woodbridge Senior High School Lake Ridge.

The investigation revealed at 7 a.m. on May 16, a witness was walking in the above area when they observed an unknown man inside an older model silver van.

The man was nude and making inappropriate gestures, police said. The witness told a family member, who eventually notified a Prince William County Crossing Guard who they encountered later in the day.

Officers checked the area for a vehicle matching the description. Police didn’t find the suspect or the vehicle the witness described.