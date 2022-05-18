Bike to Work Day is Friday: Here are some pit stops

Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20. Once again, it is being organized at the regional level by Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

The annual event is intended to increase awareness and participation in bicycling as a method of transportation to work instead of driving alone.

The first 15,000 to register for Bike to Work Day and stop at one of the many pit stops in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments.

You can register for the event by clicking this link.

Pit stop locations in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park:

Dumfries – Simpson Community Center, 17757 Main Street, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – George Mason University, Freedom Center Boulevard & University Boulevard, 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, 6:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Manassas VRE station, 9431 West Street, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Manassas Park – Manassas Park VRE Station, 9300 Manassas Drive, 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Woodbridge – Rippon Landing VRE station, 15511 Farm Creek Drive, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, near the Prince William Parkway bike trail intersection, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Woodbridge – Woodbridge VRE station, 1040 Express Way, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Locally, OmniRide will sponsor the Rippon Landing Pit Stop, and OmniRide staff will also be at the Downtown Manassas VRE station. Those still teleworking can still participate by bicycling to a pit stop and bicycling home.